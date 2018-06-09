No new NAFTA without sunset, Trump says

QUEBEC — Donald Trump says he wants to make a deal on NAFTA, and he's open to working with the current pact or striking separate agreements with Canada and Mexico.

Speaking before his departure from G7 summit in Quebec on Saturday morning, the U.S. president insists that either version of the trade deal must have one key feature — a five-year sunset clause.

That leaves Trump diametrically opposed with Canada, which says renegotiating the deal every five years would create perpetual uncertainty and harm long-term investment.

Disagreement over the sunset clause was the deal breaker that scuttled a possible meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington late last month in an attempt to bring the NAFTA talks to a conclusion.