Hamilton city council to appoint Skelly’s replacement

Hamilton city councillors are contemplating whom to appoint to replace Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly, who was elected MPP in the new riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook in the June 7 provincial election.

Former councillors Bob Charters, Russ Powers and Terry Anderson are among the names being floated for the job.

“Appointment is the only option,” said acting city clerk Janet Pilon.

She noted that, under the Municipal Elections Act, council cannot call a byelection after March 31 in the same year as a municipal election.

“They cannot leave the seat vacant, as per the Municipal Act.” Janet Pilon

The next municipal election is Oct. 22.

Pilon said that once Skelly is sworn in as an MPP on June 29, her seat on city council will be deemed vacant, and that vacancy will be officially acknowledged at the following city council meeting.

Council is then expected to direct the city clerk’s department to report to the general issues committee the options for replacing Skelly.

Pilon said councillors can appoint someone they already have in mind or ask for applications in which city council would make an appointment after hearing from each applicant.

All of this has to be done within 60 days of the seat being declared vacant.

