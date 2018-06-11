Doug Ford meeting with transition team

TORONTO — Ontario's incoming premier is meeting with his transition team as the Progressive Conservatives prepare to return to power in the province for the first time in 15 years.

A spokeswoman for premier-designate Doug Ford says he is taking part in briefings Monday on how to implement his plan for the province.

The Tories won a majority government in last week's election and Ford has said he expects the transition to power to take three weeks.

The 76 Progressive Conservatives elected to the legislature will meet on June 19 for their first caucus meeting.