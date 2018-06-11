Police ID man killed in crash near Belleville, Ont.

News 05:05 PM The Canadian Press

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Provincial police have identified a man killed in a crash over the weekend near Belleville, Ont.

Police say 24-year-old Jesse Watson of Castleton, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning.

They say emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in Cramahe Township at about 3 a.m.

Officers say witnesses reported that a white sedan had left the roadway and struck at tree.

Police say a coroner attended the scene and ordered a post mortem to be conducted in Kingston, Ont.

They say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

By The Canadian Press

Police ID man killed in crash near Belleville, Ont.

News 05:05 PM The Canadian Press

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Provincial police have identified a man killed in a crash over the weekend near Belleville, Ont.

Police say 24-year-old Jesse Watson of Castleton, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning.

They say emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in Cramahe Township at about 3 a.m.

Officers say witnesses reported that a white sedan had left the roadway and struck at tree.

Police say a coroner attended the scene and ordered a post mortem to be conducted in Kingston, Ont.

They say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

By The Canadian Press

Police ID man killed in crash near Belleville, Ont.

News 05:05 PM The Canadian Press

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Provincial police have identified a man killed in a crash over the weekend near Belleville, Ont.

Police say 24-year-old Jesse Watson of Castleton, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning.

They say emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in Cramahe Township at about 3 a.m.

Officers say witnesses reported that a white sedan had left the roadway and struck at tree.

Police say a coroner attended the scene and ordered a post mortem to be conducted in Kingston, Ont.

They say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

By The Canadian Press