UPDATE: Waterdown man charged in Burlington stabbing

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a Burlington bar June 12.

Halton police say they were called to The Poacher Pub on Pearl Street at 12:50 a.m. after a dispute between two people who know each other in the parking lot turned physical.

During the fight a 22-year-old Burlington man was stabbed in the chest with an unknown object.

He was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital and listed in stable condition.