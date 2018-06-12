Waterdown man arrested in stabbing at Burlington bar

BURLINGTON — A Waterdown man has been arrested and is facing several charges in connection with a stabbing at a Burlington bar early Tuesday morning.
The 23-year-old accused was found and arrested by Halton police hours after alerting the public they were looking for him.
The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.
Halton police were called to The Poacher Pub on Pearl Street at 12:50 a.m. after a dispute in the parking lot turned physical.
During the fight, a 22-year-old Burlington man was stabbed with an unknown object. The man chased after the suspect before noticing a small wound — which led to a partially collapsed lung.
The victim was taken to Hamilton General Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
The two men, who had been drinking, know each other and, according to police, may have been fighting over an ex-girlfriend.
The accused will appear in Milton court on July 4.
— With files from the Burlington Post
