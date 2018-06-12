Waterdown man arrested in stabbing at Burlington bar

BURLINGTON — A Waterdown man has been arrested and is facing several charges in connection with a stabbing at a Burlington bar early Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old accused was found and arrested by Halton police hours after alerting the public they were looking for him.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

Halton police were called to The Poacher Pub on Pearl Street at 12:50 a.m. after a dispute in the parking lot turned physical.