Waterdown's The Dream Centre has charges dropped in court

The owners of Waterdown’s The Dream Centre and the business had a total of 14 charges related to alleged Building Code Act infractions stayed or dropped May 31 at Hamilton’s John Sopinka Courthouse.

The Dream Centre, represented in the legal proceedings as 1592797 Ontario Ltd., and co-owner Sarah Sordoni were each up on seven identical charges, stemming from 2015 renovations at The Dream Centre’s 66 Innovation Dr. property, which the city charged took place without a building permit. It also charged that the construction changed the building’s use without a permit.

The business has since moved its operations to 70 Innovation Dr., which has the proper zoning to allow the Dream Centre to operate.

Municipal prosecutor Nora Isak, who took over the file from prosecutor Geoffrey Tennant, withdrew the charges against Sordoni, and stayed those against the company May 31.

“It’s total vindication." — Lawyer John Nunziata

Defence lawyer John Nunziata said it’s great for The Dream Centre, co-owned by Sordoni and Derek Conorton, to put the charges behind them.

“It’s total vindication,” Nunziata said of the outcome.

Conorton said the court battle has taken time and money away from the business.

“There are thousands of happy kids that come through our doors weekly,” he said. “That’s all taken away from that.”

The case involved some legal wrangling, as the original charges misspelled Sordoni’s last name as Sardoni, as well as threats of a challenge under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms due to unnecessary delay on the part of the city.

The seven charges against the numbered company were arraigned April 6 in front of justice of the peace Ken Dechert. Defence lawyer Nunziata entered pleas of not guilty on the company’s behalf on all charges. Due to the arraignment, Isak stayed the charges against the company, rather than withdrawing them.