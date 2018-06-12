73 new MPPs bring fresh perspectives to Queen’s Park

Donna Skelly, another newcomer to provincial politics, became the sole PC MPP in an orange wave that took Hamilton last week – even her riding, Flamborough-Glanbrook, is brand new.

“I’m currently a city councillor and I think that there are many similarities in terms of constituency work, challenges, your obligations to the electorate,” she said, noting that she developed a thick skin as a broadcast journalist before working for the municipality.

“I’m very comfortable with any sort of criticism,” Skelly said, “but not everyone has the opportunity to develop a thick skin.”

An influx of new legislators is inevitable when a dynasty like the Ontario Liberal Party is defeated, said University of Toronto political science professor Nelson Wiseman. What is less predictable, he said, is how ready those newcomers are to be effective legislators.

“Some might not have been in the provincial legislature even as a tourist in their life,” Wiseman said. “Others may be very well-grounded in public policy, public administration. Some may have Grade 10 educations and some may have PhDs.”

Gilles Bisson has represented Timmins-James Bay since 1990, making him one of the three longest-serving members at Queen’s Park.

The NDP MPP said he’s seen turnover of nearly this scale before and while it can be disruptive, the challenges are fleeting. “When the Tories were ousted out of office some 15 years ago, there were a lot of new members elected, probably not as much as now, but people adjust,” he said.

Fraser, who has volunteered to help the latest batch of new MPPs make their way into the fold, said that whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran, the key to success is the same: serve the people who elected you.

“Never forget where you came from, who sent you, and why they sent you, which means all politics is local,” Fraser said, adding that, at its best, politics transcends party lines.

“That’s the most important thing a new [member] — and all members — should know.”

For Morrison, there’s comfort in all the good wishes she’s received. “There are definitely supports in place, through the party and the great staff that work at Queen’s Park,” she said.

“I know people have my back, and there’s experienced MPPs who’re going to support me in the role.”