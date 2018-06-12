Hamilton preserves local funding cuts made by United Way

Hamilton councillors agreed to spend nearly $160,000 to keep about 30 local charitable programs alive after nearly 20 local organizations saw their funding dollars eliminated by the United Way of Halton and Hamilton.
“I don’t know why it always lands back on the taxpayer,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.
City councillors were left scrambling in April after the United Way of Halton and Hamilton decided to eliminate funding to 19 local organizations, while only providing about 80 per cent of the needed funding to four groups who in the past received money from the United Way. Overall the United Way slashed over $170,000 in funding to up to 24 community groups for 2018.
Brad Park, president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Halton and Hamilton told members of the grant sub-committee June 11, there was a combination of reasons for the funding cuts. He said the United Way’s fundraising efforts fell short in 2017-18 raising just over $10 million, but Park said in Hamilton the decline was about $500,000 less than what had been raised the previous year.
When the United Way oversaw Burlington and Hamilton prior to its April 2017 merger, the group raised just over $6 million for to Glanbrook Home Support’s Meals on Wheels program; about $32,000 to Dundas Community Services and over $17,000 was eliminated to Flamborough Connects. It means, said Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge there is no organization in Flamborough that is directly funded by the United Way.
Other groups that saw their funding eliminated included CNIB Hamilton, Hamilton Jewish Social Services, Lynwood Charlton Centre, the Navy League of Canada, and St. Joseph’s home care.
Park told councillors that if the United Way had met its fundraising goals for 2017-1018, “more likely we would not be standing here.”
In addition to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton’s amalgamation it was implementing a new strategy on where to invest its dollars. Instead of providing funding to all groups who apply, Park said it is now “targeting” its funding that meets particular criteria such as food security.
“There are pieces of our focus that touches on poverty,” said Park. “But they are not the sole pieces. We can’t tackle poverty. We can’t tackle housing. It’s too big of an issue. There are only so many programs to fund.”
In 2017, said Park, the United Way received 82 applications, and 44 were approved. Still, the organization is supporting this year 29 Hamilton organizations.
“There are increases in competition for funding,” he said.
Park told councillors all the organizations that had received funding in the past were told a number of times there would be a funding shortfall earlier this year.
“We knew change would be difficult,” he said.
Park defended the United Way’s grant process, its decision-making criteria and the 23 per cent cost it spends on salaries and administration. He said over the last three years the organization has eliminated four full-time employees.
Councillors remained skeptical of the funding issue, saying they were “blindsided” by the United Way’s decision, said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson.
“We had 16 additional groups saying help,” he said.
Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said despite Park’s explanation, he remained “unsatisfied.”
“I’m concerned your approach to this (funding) is so narrow,” he said. “I’m really concerned there might be a slant, a weighted bias as to what you are considering.”
Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson, who first raised the issue about the United Way’s decision to slash funding, said the United Way officials’ explanation for cutting money to needed programs left her “confused” and “with more questions.”
Johnson held off on her threat to encourage the 6,000 Hamilton employees to reject donating to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton through the payroll deductions and instead give the money directly to the city charities that were directly impacted by the funding cuts. Hamilton last year raised about $140,000 for the United Way.
The subcommittee did agree to have the United Way and the city work closer together.
Park said the United Way has provided about $30 million in funding to organizations over the last decade and in 2017 money that was allocated to local groups assisted 72,000 individuals in the city.
Councillors approved recommendations to give $15,000 for the Children International Learning Centre; an additional $10,000 to St. Matthew’s House’s food program; $22,309 extra dollars to the YWCA; and $39,119 to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, which all had their funding cut by the United Way. This year the city is providing just over $6.3 million to various charitable organizations in the city.
By providing an additional $160,000 funding to the organizations through the City Enrichment Fund to top-up funding to those organizations that were rejected by the United Way, it has mean the grant reserve fund has dropped to $34,912.
“It has put more pressure on the city,” said Johnson. “It has also put those 30 programs (funded by the city this year) in jeopardy in 2019.”
Hamilton councillors agreed to spend nearly $160,000 to keep about 30 local charitable programs alive after nearly 20 local organizations saw their funding dollars eliminated by the United Way of Halton and Hamilton.
“I don’t know why it always lands back on the taxpayer,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.
City councillors were left scrambling in April after the United Way of Halton and Hamilton decided to eliminate funding to 19 local organizations, while only providing about 80 per cent of the needed funding to four groups who in the past received money from the United Way. Overall the United Way slashed over $170,000 in funding to up to 24 community groups for 2018.
Brad Park, president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Halton and Hamilton told members of the grant sub-committee June 11, there was a combination of reasons for the funding cuts. He said the United Way’s fundraising efforts fell short in 2017-18 raising just over $10 million, but Park said in Hamilton the decline was about $500,000 less than what had been raised the previous year.
When the United Way oversaw Burlington and Hamilton prior to its April 2017 merger, the group raised just over $6 million for to Glanbrook Home Support’s Meals on Wheels program; about $32,000 to Dundas Community Services and over $17,000 was eliminated to Flamborough Connects. It means, said Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge there is no organization in Flamborough that is directly funded by the United Way.
Other groups that saw their funding eliminated included CNIB Hamilton, Hamilton Jewish Social Services, Lynwood Charlton Centre, the Navy League of Canada, and St. Joseph’s home care.
Park told councillors that if the United Way had met its fundraising goals for 2017-1018, “more likely we would not be standing here.”
In addition to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton’s amalgamation it was implementing a new strategy on where to invest its dollars. Instead of providing funding to all groups who apply, Park said it is now “targeting” its funding that meets particular criteria such as food security.
“There are pieces of our focus that touches on poverty,” said Park. “But they are not the sole pieces. We can’t tackle poverty. We can’t tackle housing. It’s too big of an issue. There are only so many programs to fund.”
In 2017, said Park, the United Way received 82 applications, and 44 were approved. Still, the organization is supporting this year 29 Hamilton organizations.
“There are increases in competition for funding,” he said.
Park told councillors all the organizations that had received funding in the past were told a number of times there would be a funding shortfall earlier this year.
“We knew change would be difficult,” he said.
Park defended the United Way’s grant process, its decision-making criteria and the 23 per cent cost it spends on salaries and administration. He said over the last three years the organization has eliminated four full-time employees.
Councillors remained skeptical of the funding issue, saying they were “blindsided” by the United Way’s decision, said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson.
“We had 16 additional groups saying help,” he said.
Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said despite Park’s explanation, he remained “unsatisfied.”
“I’m concerned your approach to this (funding) is so narrow,” he said. “I’m really concerned there might be a slant, a weighted bias as to what you are considering.”
Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson, who first raised the issue about the United Way’s decision to slash funding, said the United Way officials’ explanation for cutting money to needed programs left her “confused” and “with more questions.”
Johnson held off on her threat to encourage the 6,000 Hamilton employees to reject donating to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton through the payroll deductions and instead give the money directly to the city charities that were directly impacted by the funding cuts. Hamilton last year raised about $140,000 for the United Way.
The subcommittee did agree to have the United Way and the city work closer together.
Park said the United Way has provided about $30 million in funding to organizations over the last decade and in 2017 money that was allocated to local groups assisted 72,000 individuals in the city.
Councillors approved recommendations to give $15,000 for the Children International Learning Centre; an additional $10,000 to St. Matthew’s House’s food program; $22,309 extra dollars to the YWCA; and $39,119 to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, which all had their funding cut by the United Way. This year the city is providing just over $6.3 million to various charitable organizations in the city.
By providing an additional $160,000 funding to the organizations through the City Enrichment Fund to top-up funding to those organizations that were rejected by the United Way, it has mean the grant reserve fund has dropped to $34,912.
“It has put more pressure on the city,” said Johnson. “It has also put those 30 programs (funded by the city this year) in jeopardy in 2019.”
Hamilton councillors agreed to spend nearly $160,000 to keep about 30 local charitable programs alive after nearly 20 local organizations saw their funding dollars eliminated by the United Way of Halton and Hamilton.
“I don’t know why it always lands back on the taxpayer,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.
City councillors were left scrambling in April after the United Way of Halton and Hamilton decided to eliminate funding to 19 local organizations, while only providing about 80 per cent of the needed funding to four groups who in the past received money from the United Way. Overall the United Way slashed over $170,000 in funding to up to 24 community groups for 2018.
Brad Park, president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Halton and Hamilton told members of the grant sub-committee June 11, there was a combination of reasons for the funding cuts. He said the United Way’s fundraising efforts fell short in 2017-18 raising just over $10 million, but Park said in Hamilton the decline was about $500,000 less than what had been raised the previous year.
When the United Way oversaw Burlington and Hamilton prior to its April 2017 merger, the group raised just over $6 million for to Glanbrook Home Support’s Meals on Wheels program; about $32,000 to Dundas Community Services and over $17,000 was eliminated to Flamborough Connects. It means, said Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge there is no organization in Flamborough that is directly funded by the United Way.
Other groups that saw their funding eliminated included CNIB Hamilton, Hamilton Jewish Social Services, Lynwood Charlton Centre, the Navy League of Canada, and St. Joseph’s home care.
Park told councillors that if the United Way had met its fundraising goals for 2017-1018, “more likely we would not be standing here.”
In addition to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton’s amalgamation it was implementing a new strategy on where to invest its dollars. Instead of providing funding to all groups who apply, Park said it is now “targeting” its funding that meets particular criteria such as food security.
“There are pieces of our focus that touches on poverty,” said Park. “But they are not the sole pieces. We can’t tackle poverty. We can’t tackle housing. It’s too big of an issue. There are only so many programs to fund.”
In 2017, said Park, the United Way received 82 applications, and 44 were approved. Still, the organization is supporting this year 29 Hamilton organizations.
“There are increases in competition for funding,” he said.
Park told councillors all the organizations that had received funding in the past were told a number of times there would be a funding shortfall earlier this year.
“We knew change would be difficult,” he said.
Park defended the United Way’s grant process, its decision-making criteria and the 23 per cent cost it spends on salaries and administration. He said over the last three years the organization has eliminated four full-time employees.
Councillors remained skeptical of the funding issue, saying they were “blindsided” by the United Way’s decision, said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson.
“We had 16 additional groups saying help,” he said.
Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said despite Park’s explanation, he remained “unsatisfied.”
“I’m concerned your approach to this (funding) is so narrow,” he said. “I’m really concerned there might be a slant, a weighted bias as to what you are considering.”
Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson, who first raised the issue about the United Way’s decision to slash funding, said the United Way officials’ explanation for cutting money to needed programs left her “confused” and “with more questions.”
Johnson held off on her threat to encourage the 6,000 Hamilton employees to reject donating to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton through the payroll deductions and instead give the money directly to the city charities that were directly impacted by the funding cuts. Hamilton last year raised about $140,000 for the United Way.
The subcommittee did agree to have the United Way and the city work closer together.
Park said the United Way has provided about $30 million in funding to organizations over the last decade and in 2017 money that was allocated to local groups assisted 72,000 individuals in the city.
Councillors approved recommendations to give $15,000 for the Children International Learning Centre; an additional $10,000 to St. Matthew’s House’s food program; $22,309 extra dollars to the YWCA; and $39,119 to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, which all had their funding cut by the United Way. This year the city is providing just over $6.3 million to various charitable organizations in the city.
By providing an additional $160,000 funding to the organizations through the City Enrichment Fund to top-up funding to those organizations that were rejected by the United Way, it has mean the grant reserve fund has dropped to $34,912.
“It has put more pressure on the city,” said Johnson. “It has also put those 30 programs (funded by the city this year) in jeopardy in 2019.”