Hamilton preserves local funding cuts made by United Way

“There are increases in competition for funding,” he said.

Park told councillors all the organizations that had received funding in the past were told a number of times there would be a funding shortfall earlier this year.

“We knew change would be difficult,” he said.

Park defended the United Way’s grant process, its decision-making criteria and the 23 per cent cost it spends on salaries and administration. He said over the last three years the organization has eliminated four full-time employees.

Councillors remained skeptical of the funding issue, saying they were “blindsided” by the United Way’s decision, said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson.

“We had 16 additional groups saying help,” he said.

Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said despite Park’s explanation, he remained “unsatisfied.”

“I’m concerned your approach to this (funding) is so narrow,” he said. “I’m really concerned there might be a slant, a weighted bias as to what you are considering.”

Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson, who first raised the issue about the United Way’s decision to slash funding, said the United Way officials’ explanation for cutting money to needed programs left her “confused” and “with more questions.”

Johnson held off on her threat to encourage the 6,000 Hamilton employees to reject donating to the United Way of Halton and Hamilton through the payroll deductions and instead give the money directly to the city charities that were directly impacted by the funding cuts. Hamilton last year raised about $140,000 for the United Way.

The subcommittee did agree to have the United Way and the city work closer together.

Park said the United Way has provided about $30 million in funding to organizations over the last decade and in 2017 money that was allocated to local groups assisted 72,000 individuals in the city.

Councillors approved recommendations to give $15,000 for the Children International Learning Centre; an additional $10,000 to St. Matthew’s House’s food program; $22,309 extra dollars to the YWCA; and $39,119 to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, which all had their funding cut by the United Way. This year the city is providing just over $6.3 million to various charitable organizations in the city.

By providing an additional $160,000 funding to the organizations through the City Enrichment Fund to top-up funding to those organizations that were rejected by the United Way, it has mean the grant reserve fund has dropped to $34,912.

“It has put more pressure on the city,” said Johnson. “It has also put those 30 programs (funded by the city this year) in jeopardy in 2019.”