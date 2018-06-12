Quebec adopts motion to make sport abuse-free

Quebec's national assembly has unanimously adopted a motion filed by sports minister Sebastien Proulx aimed at making sport abuse-free.

Four of the women who were sexually assaulted and abused as adolescents by ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest were in the provincial legislature today when the motion was approved.

It calls for the development of a government plan to prevent all forms of sexual, physical and psychological abuse in sport.

The motion also calls on Proulx's department of education, recreation and sports to implement the action plan by 2020.