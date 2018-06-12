Toronto Public Health warning about hepatitis A

TORONTO — Health officials in Toronto are warning the public they may have been exposed to hepatitis A if they ate at a Union Station food kiosk.

Toronto Public Health says anyone who consumed food or beverages at the Calii Love kiosk between May 14 and 29, and on June 8 and 9, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. may have been exposed.

The agency says an employee of the restaurant has a confirmed case of hepatitis A that was likely acquired during travel to another country.

While the risk of getting the infection through consuming food from the kiosk is low, it says people who visited this restaurant during those dates and times should watch for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A.