Wernick slams AG over public service comments

OTTAWA — The public service's top bureaucrat says he's taking issue with Auditor General Michael Ferguson's spring report which criticizes the culture in the public service.

Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick calls Ferguson's chapter on culture in the public service an "opinion piece."

Wernick was called before the House of Commons Public Accounts committee Tuesday to address comments Ferguson made about culture in the public service in his latest report.

Wernick says the public service isn't perfect and that he's said many times it can be improved but he insists Ferguson made sweeping generalizations in his report.