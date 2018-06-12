Woman injured, dog killed in shooting: SIU

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says it's investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a shooting involving provincial police in a community southwest of Ottawa.

The Special Investigations Unit says two OPP officers went to a home in Almonte, Ont., on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation.

The SIU says while the officers were on the porch of the house two dogs came out of the home and both officers were bitten.

The agency says one officer discharged her firearm multiple times at one of the dogs and a bullets struck and seriously injured a 64-year-old woman who was on the porch with the officers.