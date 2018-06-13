High winds, severe storm watch: Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara.

Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are the main threat as a cold front moves through this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Says Environment Canada: "Conditions will become favourable for severe thunderstorms to develop this afternoon as a cold front moves through. The main threat is damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Hail and locally heavy rain are also possible."