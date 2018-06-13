Severe thunderstorm warning: Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara.
Environment of Canada is tracking a "cluster of severe thunderstorms" moving east at 75 km/h. The thunderstorm could bring with it large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.
Earlier this Wednesday, wind gusts of up to 100 km/h were the main threat as a cold front moved through this afternoon.
