Ontario Liberals gather for final cabinet meeting

TORONTO — Ontario's outgoing Liberals are gathering for a final cabinet meeting today where they're expected to discuss the party's future after it was decimated last week from a majority government to a mere seven seats.

Longtime Liberal legislator Michael Gravelle, who has represented a Thunder Bay, Ont., riding since 1995, says the party will chose an interim leader soon and it will likely be someone from within its elected ranks.

Gravelle, who began his career in opposition, says it will be a challenge to rebuild after the election loss but he notes that work has begun on that process.

The Liberals remain one seat short of qualifying for official party status , which means they have access to fewer resources and less speaking time in the legislature.