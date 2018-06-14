Police seek federal offender who breached parole

TORONTO — Provincial police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who breached parole.

Officers say Keith James, 33, is serving a two-year federal sentence for two counts of robbery and one count of theft under $5,000.

They say he is known to frequent the areas of Barrie, Ont., and Angus, Ont.

Police say he is 200 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.