Imperial Oil to replace jet fuel pipeline from Waterdown to Toronto

It's still unclear which process will be used to cross Grindstone Creek, which empties into Hamilton Harbour. Partridge said she was told the pipeline will go around nearby Lake Medad.

Don McLean, a co-ordinator with the Hamilton 350 climate change awareness group, said he wants to know if the replacement pipe will expand the line's oil-carrying capacity, whether there are existing defects in the aging pipe and what "disruptions" are possible to residents and the environment, particularly near waterways or sensitive wetlands.

Bishop later clarified the replacement is a "same-for-same" 12-inch diameter pipe. She did not speak specifically to any test findings about the state of the pipeline, but called the project "part of a proactive maintenance program with the goal of continued safe operations of the line."

Partridge said there are relatively few residents living near the line in Flamborough but at least one large greenhouse operation. (By contrast, the replacement of Enbridge's Line 10 had to loop around a Mount hope subdivision and three golf courses.)

McLean, a veteran pipeline watcher and climate change activist, also lamented what the replacement means "in the larger global context" of the push to cut dependence on fossil fuels. "A new pipeline really means a commitment to keep flowing that oil ... for decades."

The project website calls the line "important infrastructure" that in particular provides a significant amount of the jet fuel used at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Pipeline politics in Hamilton and other cities are often fraught, with community concerns ranging from spill risks to the larger issue of climate change.

In recent years local pipeline issues have been limited to a series of Enbridge projects. Those include the contentious decision to reverse the flow of oil in Line 9 as well as the ongoing replacement, rerouting and now sale of parts of Line 10 through the city.

Those efforts have variously spurred protests, pipeline vandalism and city requests of the National Energy Board for more municipal consultation and guarantees of environmental protection.

Councillors will consider a new report next week outlining city concerns about the proposed sale by Enbridge of Line 10 to a U.S.-based oil company, United Refining Company.

Despite the often-controversial community response to those projects, Enbridge has never registered more than two lobbyists at city hall in any one year.

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

