Ford to make case for NAFTA to U.S. counterparts

TORONTO — Doug Ford says he will help the federal government stress the importance of trade with Canada by meeting face-to-face with U.S. governors as complex NAFTA talks continue.

Ontario's newly elected premier-designate met today with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canada's ambassador to the United States for a briefing on the negotiations.

After their nearly hour-long discussion, Ford vowed to help federal efforts by travelling to the U.S. to discuss trade with U.S. politicians.

Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority last week, will be continuing work begun by outgoing Premier Kathleen Wynne, who spent months meeting with American governors stressing the importance of reaching a new NAFTA agreement.