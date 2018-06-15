U.S. residents apologize to Canada for Trump

"That does not speak from the heart and soul of Americans," Simon is seen telling the crowd in fan-shot video that has surfaced on social media.

"The idea that anyone could possibly say that Canada stabbed us in the back over tariffs, over milk, is simply ludicrous."

In recent days, letters from U.S. residents apologizing for Trump's behaviour have been appearing in Canadian newspapers.

"Please know that we suffer with shame when these episodes happen, and are trying not to get used to them, as we are subjected to them every day. We love you," wrote Elizabeth Marshall McClure of Norfolk, Va., to the Edmonton Journal.

"Please know that the boorish behaviour, bullying and ignorance of Donald Trump is appalling, not only to Canadians, but to many Americans," Jennifer Rihn of Mountain View, Calif., wrote to the Halifax Chronicle-Herald.

The letter from Pierce and his friends urges Canadians to view the Trump administration as a temporary aberration in the relationship between the two countries.

"In the meantime, we hold our collective breath and pray that our valued relationships with friends and neighbours will not be irreparably damaged," the letter states.

Pierce, who has travelled in Canada and has friends here, said Thursday he and his friends felt the letters were the best way to reach out directly to Canadians.

"What can we do? We write our Congress people and we try to get a hold of our senators and whatever."

And his advice to Canadians?

"Just try and be the wonderful people that you've always been as neighbours, and try and help us get through this by turning the other cheek."

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press