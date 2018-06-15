Weekend planner: Things to do in Hamilton

There's a buzz, more like a roar, of activity on Father's Day weekend in and around Hamilton. You'll always look up when you hear the unmistakable Lancaster overhead, even if you're not at the annual Warplane Heritage Museum Flyfest Saturday and Sunday. Here's our handy list of weekend events to help you plan.

Flyfest

Who doesn't love the sight and sound of flight? Father's Day weekend is your chance to spend a day in and around the aircraft at the Warplane Heritage Museum. Flyfest runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many of the museum's vintage aircraft will be flown throughout both days. Discounted rides are available in many of the aircraft including biplanes like the Tiger Moth and Stearman, or trainers such as the Chipmunk and Harvard, are available. Like a little more elbow room? Try a ride in a Second World War transport like the Dakota.

The Lancaster is scheduled to fly daily. Discounted aircraft rides are very popular, so arrive early as they are available for an additional charge on a first come, first served basis. Helicopter rides will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 for adults, rain or shine. The museum is at 9280 Airport Rd., Mount Hope; warplane.com.

Hamilton Pride

Sunday's annual Hamilton Pride Rally is in Gage Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The rally will be followed by the festival, which is expected to be bigger and busier than ever before. The Pride festival will run in the park, starting at noon, with 90 local and national vendors, beer garden, barbecue lunch sponsored by the United Way, children's area, dunk tank, yoga class, belly dancing class, live performances and so much more.

Ducky

Duck Dash and Bronte Creek Family Fun Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Courtcliffe Park in Carlisle. The day will feature rain barrel sale, barbecue lunch, live fish aquarium, fly tying craft, fish painting, tree planting and much more. Don't be late for the Annual Duck Dash rubber duck race that starts at 11 a.m. Racing ducks can be purchased for $5, at Fortinos, 115 Hamilton St. N., Weeks Home Hardward, 71 Hamilton St. N., the Waterdown Farmers Market or Sobeys, 255 Dundas St. E. The park is at 159 Carlisle Rd.