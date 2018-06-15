Suspicious letter sent to U.S. ambassador

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is offering supportive words for U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft after a suspicious white powder was found in an envelope addressed to the American embassy in Ottawa.

Following a meeting with Craft on Friday, Freeland condemned the "wholly unacceptable threat made against her."

"She does an essential and difficult job and Canada respects her service," Freeland wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa called police Thursday after the letter was discovered by staff at an off-site mail-screening facility. Employees followed standard security protocols and tests on the substance eventually determined it wasn't harmful, an embassy spokesperson said.