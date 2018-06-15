Japan halts Canadian wheat shipments

CALGARY — The chairman of the Alberta Wheat Commission says Japan has temporarily halted shipments after some unauthorized genetically modified wheat was found in southern Alberta.

Kevin Bender says he hopes the suspension of imports is short-lived.

He says he understands Japanese officials are waiting to discuss the issue with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The agency says it has done extensive scientific tests and it believes the genetically modified wheat is isolated to a site along a remote access road and that there's no safety risk.