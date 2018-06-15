Should Hamilton allow “monster” marijuana greenhouses?

It also notes few municipalities have square-footage limitations, but lot coverage maximums are more common and range anywhere from ten to 80 per cent.

Representatives from both The Green Organic Dutchman and Flamborough pot grower Beleave — which has applied to build a 107,000-square-foot greenhouse — are scheduled to speak at Tuesday's meeting.

Big looks to be the new norm, based on the footprint of successful industry pioneers.

Canopy Growth Corp. (formerly Tweed) was celebrated in the small Ontario town of Smiths Falls for using pot to resurrect a nearly 500,000-square-foot former chocolate factory in 2014. Aurora Cannabis started building an 800,000-square-foot grow-op near the Edmonton airport last year.

The Green Organic Dutchman's requested greenhouse is small by comparison — but across-the-road neighbour Scott Herring was still "blown away" by the size of the project.

The Jerseyville Road resident brought his concerns about potential noise, odour and traffic problems associated with the project to councillors last week — even as he acknowledged he was one of the only residents living in proximity to the relatively isolated property.

His biggest worry, he said, is whether the supersized greenhouse would devalue his home of 20 years. "It's marijuana. It still has that stigma," he said.

Ferguson argued farmers and residents further afield should be worried, too, because of the potential of an influx of pot greenhouses to "suck the water table dry" and increase traffic on rural roads.

"We don't have buses running out to rural Flamborough or Ancaster," said the councillor, who noted the city is also allowing medical marijuana to be grown in vacant industrial buildings that can easily be serviced by transit and treated lake water.

But industry boosters have previously told council to give up on its dream of turning brownfields into "greenfields" full of legal pot, arguing Hamilton's industrial air pollution rules out the possibility of lower city operations.

Rural greenhouses, by comparison, use the sun to cut power costs and high-tech "water-recycling" minimizes the drain on groundwater, Ariens previously told councillors.

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec