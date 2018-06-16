Hamilton cop charged with sex assault

HAMILTON — A Hamilton Police Service officer has been suspended with pay after being charged with several sex crimes.

The police service says 34-year-old Constable Adam Martini of Hamilton is facing six counts of sexual assault, two of assault level one and one count of voyeurism.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2012 and 2013.

Martini, who's been with the service for just four months, was arrested and later released from custody on a promise to appear in court on July 6.