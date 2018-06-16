Heat warning issued for Hamilton area

The city will offer places to cool down, marked with "Cool Down Here" signs during the heat event. Swimming at the city's indoor pools will be free of charge. For a list of city and community "cool place" and splash pads go to hamilton.ca/heat. For a list of public beaches that are safe for swimming go to hamilton.ca/parks-recreation. For a list of pool locations and schedules go to hamilton.ca/parks-recreation.

Environment Canada warns that extreme heat affects everyone, but young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at the greatest risk.

Also, the agency is warning drivers to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

A cold front is expected to bring the temperature down Monday night.