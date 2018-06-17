Ontario ticket takes Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold in Ontario claimed Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 20 will be approximately $5 million.
By The Canadian Press
