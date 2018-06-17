Trade war fallout: a look at the numbers

As experts try to get a handle on the economic impacts, here are some telling numbers about the deepening trade battle:

0.2 percentage points — the reduction to Canada's growth in gross domestic product in 2019, if NAFTA falls apart and 3.8 per cent tariffs are imposed across the board, according to Scotiabank's recent report.

0.4 percentage points — the reduction to Canada's GDP growth in 2020, if NAFTA falls apart and 3.8 per cent tariffs are imposed across the board.

0.2 percentage points — the reduction to Canada's GDP growth next year, if NAFTA talks extend past the second quarter of 2019 and tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos are in place, Scotiabank estimates.

1.8 per cent — the size of the contraction for the Canadian economy in 2020 if the U.S. launches an "all out" global trade war with an average of 20 per cent tariffs across the board with all partners, according to Scotiabank.

3.1 per cent — the share of Canada's total merchandise exports affected by U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, according to data provided by Export Development Canada's deputy chief economist Stephen Tapp.

0.7 per cent — the share of Mexico's total merchandise exports affected by U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

0.4 per cent — the share of the E.U.'s total merchandise exports affected by U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

0.1 per cent — the share of China's total merchandise exports affected by U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

US$12.4 billion — the value of Canada's steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. in 2017, Tapp says.

US$2.9 billion — the value of Mexico's steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. in 2017.

US$7.7 billion — the value of the E.U.'s steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. in 2017.

US$2.8 billion — the value of China's steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. in 2017.

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press