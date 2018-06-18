Man, 42, charged with murder in double stabbing

Toronto police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a double stabbing in the city's east end.

Investigators were called to the scene outside of a bar just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, where they found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds.

They say Paul Spilchen, 29, of Toronto, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say a 25-year-old man was also seriously injured in the incident and was still in hospital on Monday morning.