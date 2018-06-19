Overdoses hitting downtown Hamilton hardest

Downtown Hamilton is a minefield of dangerous street drugs, generating a disproportionate number of emergency calls for overdoses amid a rising death toll.
It's hitting the homeless community hard, with shelters struggling to maintain their regular services and keep residents safe amid a plague of increasingly potent opioids, including heroin laced with the painkiller fentanyl.
Updated figures on the city's online opioid information system show Ward 2 — which includes downtown — had 38.6 per cent of paramedic calls related to suspected overdoses from Jan. 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018.
That's highest among the city's 15 wards despite only representing about seven per cent of Hamilton's population. It's also the poorest part of the city.
City data also suggests the intersection of York Boulevard and Bay Street North is particularly desperate, with roughly five per cent of calls during the same year-and-a-half span.
The intersection is near the Salvation Army men's shelter, which has been grappling with a spike in dangerous drug use.
"We recognize that there is an increase in opioid use in Hamilton, and this has had an impact on our shelter," executive director Robert Russell said. "This is a significant concern for us as well as the whole community."
Russell emphasized only the coroner's office can determine exact causes of death, including what kind of drugs, if any at all, were used. But as of June 14, the York Boulevard building has experienced 14 "medical emergencies that appear to have been drug related" so far this year, prompting staff to use naloxone, an overdose antidote.
"During the same period, we had two cases that appear to have been drug related where the client, unfortunately, did not survive," Russell said.
The Salvation Army is not alone.
A recent tally from seven agencies that work with the homeless and poor totalled 60 suspected overdoses and three deaths so far this year as of last week. Wesley Urban Ministries, for instance, reported 15 cases, but no deaths, at its Ferguson Avenue North day centre.
Those are significant figures, considering Hamilton's most recent "point-in-time" survey found 338 individuals and 48 families reported being homeless — a relatively small slice of Hamilton's population of 537,000.
Addressing and preventing overdoses is seen as a way to alleviate the burden on paramedics and hospital emergency wards, as well as preventing infections such as HIV and hepatitis C.
Last year, there were 82 confirmed and five probable opioid-related deaths among Hamilton residents. That's 72 per cent higher than the provincial death rate.
It's a crisis that touches all walks of life, but there's evidence addiction and health problems are more acute among the homeless. For instance, April's point-in-time count found 43 per cent of respondents reported having a substance use condition.
But knowing whether a patient in a paramedic overdose call in Hamilton is homeless is hit and miss, with no reliable system to track such emergencies among the street community.
Hamilton Public Health does know, however, that between Jan. 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018, about 19 per cent of patients of opioid-related calls were on the street when paramedics were called.
"This does not necessarily mean they were homeless, as we do not have patients' residence information," city spokesperson Aisling Higgins noted.
Higgins said the public health department continues to drill down into the data to provide a "timelier and more complete picture of the impact of opioids in Hamilton." The goal is to analyze trends to improve services and share information with partners to "inform and co-ordinate prevention and response efforts."
In 2017, Toronto Public Health started working with partner agencies to track the deaths of homeless people. "This will provide solid evidence on which to base efforts to improve the health of this vulnerable population."
Last year, among 100 deaths, the leading cause was drug overdose, claiming 27 lives, followed by cardiovascular disease (10) and cancer (nine).
There is appetite among Hamilton social service agencies for a more reliable way to track overdose deaths among the homeless.
Russell said shelter staff don't necessarily know the outcome of a medical emergency once paramedics leave with a patient. Nor does the Salvation Army have the ability to track patients on its own, he added.
"I think we need to work on this, for sure," Russell said. "It's important work, telling that story, and we need to do that as a community because we have various expertise."
Denise Brooks, executive director of Urban Core, a health centre on Rebecca Street, agrees more reliable overdose data would be beneficial. "Most times, it's under-reportedm" she added.
Earlier this month, Hamilton's first overdose prevention site opened at Urban Core.
The six-month service organized by the Shelter Health Network and its partners offers a safe, clean space for users to consume illicit drugs under the supervision of medical staff.
As of Friday morning, there were 19 uses of the injection space. There were two overdoses, which were successfully treated by staff.
The city is trying to establish a permanent supervised injection site after agencies ran into resistance while trying to line up willing landlords.
Higgins said public health staff have met with hospitals to discuss possibilities. Staff expect to present a report to the board of health July 12.
Ward 1 — 22 calls, 3.8 per cent
Ward 2 — 226 calls, 38.6 per cent
Ward 3 — 151 calls, 25.8 per cent
Ward 4 — 51 calls, 8.7 per cent
Ward 5 — 34 calls, 5.8 per cent
Ward 6 — 10 calls, 1.7 per cent
Ward 7 — 17 calls, 2. 9 per cent
Ward 8 — 21 calls, 3.6 per cent
Ward 9 — 17 calls, 2.9 per cent
Ward 10 — 8 calls, 1.4 per cent
Ward 11 — 7 calls, 1.2 per cent
Ward 12 — 4 calls, 0.7 per cent
Ward 13 — 13 calls, 2.2 per cent
Ward 14 — 1 call, 0.2 per cent
Ward 15 — 4 calls, 0.7 per cent
Source: Hamilton Opioid Information System
