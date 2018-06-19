Overdoses hitting downtown Hamilton hardest

A recent tally from seven agencies that work with the homeless and poor totalled 60 suspected overdoses and three deaths so far this year as of last week. Wesley Urban Ministries, for instance, reported 15 cases, but no deaths, at its Ferguson Avenue North day centre.

Those are significant figures, considering Hamilton's most recent "point-in-time" survey found 338 individuals and 48 families reported being homeless — a relatively small slice of Hamilton's population of 537,000.

Addressing and preventing overdoses is seen as a way to alleviate the burden on paramedics and hospital emergency wards, as well as preventing infections such as HIV and hepatitis C.

Last year, there were 82 confirmed and five probable opioid-related deaths among Hamilton residents. That's 72 per cent higher than the provincial death rate.

It's a crisis that touches all walks of life, but there's evidence addiction and health problems are more acute among the homeless. For instance, April's point-in-time count found 43 per cent of respondents reported having a substance use condition.

But knowing whether a patient in a paramedic overdose call in Hamilton is homeless is hit and miss, with no reliable system to track such emergencies among the street community.

Hamilton Public Health does know, however, that between Jan. 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018, about 19 per cent of patients of opioid-related calls were on the street when paramedics were called.

"This does not necessarily mean they were homeless, as we do not have patients' residence information," city spokesperson Aisling Higgins noted.

Higgins said the public health department continues to drill down into the data to provide a "timelier and more complete picture of the impact of opioids in Hamilton." The goal is to analyze trends to improve services and share information with partners to "inform and co-ordinate prevention and response efforts."

In 2017, Toronto Public Health started working with partner agencies to track the deaths of homeless people. "This will provide solid evidence on which to base efforts to improve the health of this vulnerable population."

Last year, among 100 deaths, the leading cause was drug overdose, claiming 27 lives, followed by cardiovascular disease (10) and cancer (nine).

There is appetite among Hamilton social service agencies for a more reliable way to track overdose deaths among the homeless.

Russell said shelter staff don't necessarily know the outcome of a medical emergency once paramedics leave with a patient. Nor does the Salvation Army have the ability to track patients on its own, he added.

"I think we need to work on this, for sure," Russell said. "It's important work, telling that story, and we need to do that as a community because we have various expertise."

Denise Brooks, executive director of Urban Core, a health centre on Rebecca Street, agrees more reliable overdose data would be beneficial. "Most times, it's under-reportedm" she added.

Earlier this month, Hamilton's first overdose prevention site opened at Urban Core.

The six-month service organized by the Shelter Health Network and its partners offers a safe, clean space for users to consume illicit drugs under the supervision of medical staff.

As of Friday morning, there were 19 uses of the injection space. There were two overdoses, which were successfully treated by staff.

The city is trying to establish a permanent supervised injection site after agencies ran into resistance while trying to line up willing landlords.

Higgins said public health staff have met with hospitals to discuss possibilities. Staff expect to present a report to the board of health July 12.

Opioid-related paramedic calls by ward between Jan. 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018

Ward 1 — 22 calls, 3.8 per cent

Ward 2 — 226 calls, 38.6 per cent

Ward 3 — 151 calls, 25.8 per cent

Ward 4 — 51 calls, 8.7 per cent

Ward 5 — 34 calls, 5.8 per cent

Ward 6 — 10 calls, 1.7 per cent

Ward 7 — 17 calls, 2. 9 per cent

Ward 8 — 21 calls, 3.6 per cent

Ward 9 — 17 calls, 2.9 per cent

Ward 10 — 8 calls, 1.4 per cent

Ward 11 — 7 calls, 1.2 per cent

Ward 12 — 4 calls, 0.7 per cent

Ward 13 — 13 calls, 2.2 per cent

Ward 14 — 1 call, 0.2 per cent

Ward 15 — 4 calls, 0.7 per cent

Source: Hamilton Opioid Information System

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

