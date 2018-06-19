Court appearance for accused in subway homicide

TORONTO — A Toronto man accused in the death of another man who was allegedly pushed in front of a train at one of the city's busiest subway stations will appear in court this morning.
John Reszetnik, 57, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Monday morning incident at Bloor-Yonge Station.
At a news conference last night, Det. Rob North said the accused did not flee and was arrested in the area about 20 minutes after the incident.
As of Tuesday morning, police were still trying to identify the victim, who is described as Asian, in his 50s or early 60s, with white hair.
Police say they was very limited interaction between the accused and the deceased before he fell.
Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux says he does not want to have to release a photo of the victim to identify him, but they might have to as a last resort.
"Our biggest fear is that this (victim) lives alone," Giroux said outside court ahead of the appearance.
