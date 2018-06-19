Man taken to hospital after Waterdown construction accident

A 45-year-old man was transported to hospital Tuesday afternoon after an accident at a construction site in Waterdown.

Hamilton Police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards said police were on scene at home on Strathroy Crescent in Waterdown shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She said the male was transported to hospital, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Edwards said as the incident occurred at a construction site, the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.