Man taken to hospital after Waterdown construction accident

A 45-year-old man was transported to hospital Tuesday afternoon after an accident at a construction site in Waterdown.
Hamilton Police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards said police were on scene at home on Strathroy Crescent in Waterdown shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
She said the male was transported to hospital, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.
Edwards said as the incident occurred at a construction site, the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.
Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline said the worker was injured when he became pinned between two garbage disposal bins.
She said two Ministry inspectors are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
A 45-year-old man was transported to hospital Tuesday afternoon after an accident at a construction site in Waterdown.
Hamilton Police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards said police were on scene at home on Strathroy Crescent in Waterdown shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
She said the male was transported to hospital, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.
Edwards said as the incident occurred at a construction site, the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.
Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline said the worker was injured when he became pinned between two garbage disposal bins.
She said two Ministry inspectors are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
A 45-year-old man was transported to hospital Tuesday afternoon after an accident at a construction site in Waterdown.
Hamilton Police spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards said police were on scene at home on Strathroy Crescent in Waterdown shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
She said the male was transported to hospital, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.
Edwards said as the incident occurred at a construction site, the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.
Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline said the worker was injured when he became pinned between two garbage disposal bins.
She said two Ministry inspectors are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.