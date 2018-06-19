Searches before police board meetings infringe on rights:court

TORONTO — An Ontario court has ruled that Toronto's police chief has no right to demand members of the public undergo a search when attending meetings of the force's board.

Justice Jill Copeland of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice said requiring a search ahead of the meetings, which are held at police headquarters, infringes on freedom of expression by limiting access to gatherings that are open to the public.

In a decision released Monday, Copeland rejected the police chief's arguments that the searches are necessary given today's "changing security landscape."

"I accept that limiting political expression was not the chief of police's purpose. However the effect of the searches is to limit expression by making public access to TPSB meetings contingent on submitting to a warrantless search," Copeland wrote.

"In this case, the individual is required to make a choice to give up their right to privacy, in particular the right to be free from a warrantless search, conducted without reasonable and probable grounds or even reasonable suspicion, or give up his or her right to freedom of expression to attend the meeting."

The decision also found that accessing the meetings remotely was not equal to attending them in person.

Copeland said that her findings only pertain to police board meetings, which by law must be open to the public, and noted that people entering Toronto police headquarters for other purposes may still be asked to undergo a search.

Kristian Langenfeld, the regular police board meeting attendee who launched the complaint, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Toronto Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the force is reviewing the decision, adding she does not yet know if there are plans to appeal.

"We will certainly look to implement any changes that are deemed appropriate in light of the decision and comments by the justice," she said, adding there was no immediate word on whether the searches would be suspended at the next police services board meeting scheduled for this Thursday.