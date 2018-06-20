Police provide update on Flamborough crime statistics

In 2017 Ward 15 saw one home invasion robbery and a total of four street robberies.

When it comes to thefts of automobiles, Mason said to date, there have been two in 2018, on par with this time in 2017. There were a total of seven in 2017.

Meanwhile, thefts of trucks has also remained steady with 12 in 2018, slightly down from the 13 at this point in 2017.

Mason said police have heard from many residents of Ward 15 in terms of thefts from vehicles, noting there has been a spike in thefts that cause damage. In 2018 to date there have been 22, up from 10 at this point in 2017.

“Very often in the past, theft from vehicle was unlocked vehicle doors,” he said. “There was no damage — the thieves weren’t actually going to cross that threshold of actually breaking a window or breaking into a vehicle.”

He noted that while there is an increase, they’re still talking relatively small numbers.

“That is not unique to the Waterdown area,” he said of the spike. “We’ve seen that in Ancaster, we’ve seen it in Binbrook, we’ve seen it in areas of the east end of the city.

“We have several crime groups that are out doing that type of thing specifically.”

Mason noted thieves are now often targeting garage door openers in vehicles because that allows them access to the house.

In thefts from vehicles with no damage, the numbers have also remained steady, with 19 taking place to date in 2018, compared to 21 at this point last year.

Meanwhile, mischief to motor vehicles — which is often an attempted theft with nothing taken, has seen an increase, with six at this point in 2017 and 12 to date in 2018.