Police provide update on Flamborough crime statistics

Waterdown residents had a chance to hear an update on policing and crime in the community June 4 at a community meeting hosted by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge at the Waterdown legion.
Hamilton Police Service Division 3 Supt. Will Mason noted the division covers all of Flamborough, Ancaster, Dundas and Binbrook. While they do not police by ward, police were able to compile statistics specific to Ward 15.
In terms of calls for service, from January to April, there were 41,700 city-wide, with 12,872 in Division 3 — or 30.9 per cent. In Ward 15 there were 563 calls for service in that time, good for 1.4 per cent of the total calls in the city and 4.4 per cent of divisional calls.
“There are 20 beats in Division 3, each of them should have around five per cent of calls,” he said. “This area is actually on the low side for calls for service.”
Mason noted the crime indicators police look at are break and enters, robberies, theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles.
While in 2017, the ward had 19 residential break and enters, until May 25, there were seven in 2017. In the same time frame in 2018, there have been 16.
“Definitely an increase — we’re talking relatively small numbers when we look at it on the scale of the city, but we’ve definitely seen a spike.”
Meanwhile, business break and enters have decreased from this period in 2017, when 13 of the 25 total took place prior to May 25. In 2018, to date, there were eight.
Mason said there have been no robberies in Ward 15 so far this year.
“A robbery is theft with violence associated with it — so the classic example is somebody going into a bank with a weapon and taking money.”
In 2017 Ward 15 saw one home invasion robbery and a total of four street robberies.
When it comes to thefts of automobiles, Mason said to date, there have been two in 2018, on par with this time in 2017. There were a total of seven in 2017.
Meanwhile, thefts of trucks has also remained steady with 12 in 2018, slightly down from the 13 at this point in 2017.
Mason said police have heard from many residents of Ward 15 in terms of thefts from vehicles, noting there has been a spike in thefts that cause damage. In 2018 to date there have been 22, up from 10 at this point in 2017.
“Very often in the past, theft from vehicle was unlocked vehicle doors,” he said. “There was no damage — the thieves weren’t actually going to cross that threshold of actually breaking a window or breaking into a vehicle.”
He noted that while there is an increase, they’re still talking relatively small numbers.
“That is not unique to the Waterdown area,” he said of the spike. “We’ve seen that in Ancaster, we’ve seen it in Binbrook, we’ve seen it in areas of the east end of the city.
“We have several crime groups that are out doing that type of thing specifically.”
Mason noted thieves are now often targeting garage door openers in vehicles because that allows them access to the house.
In thefts from vehicles with no damage, the numbers have also remained steady, with 19 taking place to date in 2018, compared to 21 at this point last year.
Meanwhile, mischief to motor vehicles — which is often an attempted theft with nothing taken, has seen an increase, with six at this point in 2017 and 12 to date in 2018.
