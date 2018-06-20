Eel meat seized in 92-country wildlife sting

OTTAWA — Canadian officials have seized 18 tonnes of suspected European eel meat as part of a 92-country sting involving the trade of illegal animal parts.

Environment Canada says officers in several provinces also intercepted shark fins and controlled snakes, as well as products such as briefcases and handbags made from endangered species.

The efforts were part of Operation Thunderstorm, a month-long investigation led by the international law organization Interpol.

The government says federal and provincial officers inspected live animals in transport, responded to complaints of habitat and wildlife destruction, and did hunter and angler checks.