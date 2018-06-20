Darlington reactor to produce medical isotope

TORONTO — A subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation is partnering with U.S.-based BWX Technologies to help produce radioactive isotopes used to diagnose such conditions as cancer and heart disease.

Ontario Power Generation says its Darlington nuclear plant will become the first large-scale commercial station in the world to produce molybdenum-99, needed to make the isotope technetium-99 (teck-NEES-e-um) for medical imaging.

The Crown corporation says the CANDU reactors at the Darlington station in Clarington, Ont., can produce molybdenum-99 while still generating electricity, allowing for a continuous supply of the radioisotope.

Production at Darlington is expected to start by the end of 2019, subject to Canadian regulatory reviews and approvals.