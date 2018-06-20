CSIS data privacy dangers persist: watchdog

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has failed to ensure it doesn't illegally hold on to sensitive information about innocent people, a federal spy watchdog says.

In a report made public Wednesday, the Security Intelligence Review Committee also expresses concern that CSIS lacks the ability to make the necessary changes, two years after a scathing court ruling about its practices.

An October 2016 Federal Court decision said CSIS broke the law by keeping and analyzing electronic data about people who were not actually under investigation.

The pointed ruling said the spy service shouldn't have retained the data trails because they were not directly related to threats to the security of Canada.