CSIS ended right-wing probe before shooting

OTTAWA — A new report reveals Canada's spy agency ended its investigation of right-wing extremism 10 months before a gunman killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque.

The federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service reopened the probe following the shooting.

In its annual report, the Security Intelligence Review Committee says CSIS characterizes right-wing extremism in Canada as a complex range of groups and individuals — from white nationalists to anti-gay forces.

An internal CSIS review found the most of these activities amounted to — or were close to — lawful protest, advocacy or dissent — not threats to national security.