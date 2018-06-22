Judge rules out Crown evidence in Millard trial

TORONTO — A judge has ruled out crucial Crown evidence from a police expert at the trial of a man accused of killing his father, whose death was initially deemed a suicide.

Justice Maureen Forestell says the majority of testimony from Det. Const. Grant Sutherland is inadmissible.

Sutherland said he believed it was unlikely Wayne Millard shot himself in the face on Nov. 29, 2012.

Millard's son, 32-year-old Dellen Millard, has pleaded not guilty in the death of his father.