Ontario doctors to return to bargaining table

Ontario's doctors, who have been without a physician services agreement for four years, are expected to return to the bargaining table next month.

The Ontario Medical Association says it agreed to resume negotiations after the incoming Progressive Conservative government reached out last week.

The group, which has about 44,000 members, says days that were scheduled for arbitration in early July will now be used for negotiation.

The association says each side still has the option to re-trigger arbitration, but notes the move is a "welcome change" in the tone of discussions surrounding the physician services agreement.