Hamilton councillors reject expanding medical marijuana greenhouses

“Make them pay for the water they take, the pollution they leave behind,” said Yeudall. “Please leave the farm land for food."

Other residents on Butter Road also condemned the idea of allowing marijuana greenhouses to grow, including Kimberlee Van Sickle, whose family has lived on the road since 1846. She said the property values in her area will plummet.

Janice Currie, who lives on Carluke Road West, urged councillors to “consider the long-term implications” of allowing larger marijuana grow operations on prime agriculture land.

She said once the land is gone “it’s gone forever.”

Bill Panagio of Beleave Inc., a medical marijuana grow operation on Highway 6 in Flamborough, said the industry is “highly regulated” by Health Canada. The company, which has one of the five Hamilton-based licenses issued from the federal government to produce medical marijuana and is built on a former salvage property, has grown over the years to the point where it needs to expand.

“It is biotech in farming,” he said. “It’s exciting. It’s new. It is going to grow.

“The only way to control it is to regulate it,” he said.

But members of the planning committee refused the staff’s recommendation to expand the city’s bylaw to allow for larger marijuana grow operations. Councillors still have to vote on the recommendation June 27.

Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson, who supported larger marijuana grow operations at an agricultural and rural affairs committee meeting held earlier this year, said she was switching her vote.

“For the first time in my political career I am going against my friends at agricultural and rural affairs,” she said. “A greenhouse is a greenhouse. But no one shoots up a greenhouse over cucumbers.”

She said marijuana grow operations “are not the same” as other crops and they need “to be treated different.”

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins, who introduced the motion to keep Hamilton’s current regulations for medical marijuana greenhouses in place, said operators can still make an application to the city.

“When they want to deviate, as some of them do from time to time, they are welcome to apply for an official plan amendment or a rezoning amendment (and) we deal with them,” said Collins.

Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta, who farms in Flamborough, was the only councillor who voted for the larger greenhouses. He said the existing facilities have “great security” and operators have done “a lot of work and research” into building the facilities.

Director of planning Steve Robichaud assured councillors that no one can appeal council’s decision to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal to keep the 2,000-square-metre maximum size for marijuana greenhouses “because it is a city initiative.”