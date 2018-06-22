Woman killed in house fire identified

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Provincial police say a woman who died in a fire in Leamington, Ont., has been identified.
They say the body of 77-year-old Carol White of Leamington was found following the Wednesday night blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators.
By The Canadian Press
