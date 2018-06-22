Liberals start nominating 2019 candidates

— Stocked the riding war chest with money amounting to at least half of the riding's anticipated election expenses limit for the 2019 election and provided a written plan for raising the other half;

— Signed up at least 30 new monthly donors;

— Signatures of support from at least 150 registered Liberals in the riding.

Liberal associations in the 155 ridings not currently held by the governing party must also meet a number of conditions before a nomination contest can be held. They include: documenting that a thorough search for female candidates has been conducted; having at least 15 per cent of the election expenses limit in the bank; having at least 150 registered Liberals in the riding; and having recruited at least 15 new monthly donors.

The new nomination rules were announced six months ago.

Since then, Caley says, "dozens and dozens and dozens" of MPs and unheld ridings have already met the conditions required to hold nomination meetings, although they were given until October to do so. Indeed, he says more than one third of the 338 ridings across the country are in position hold their nominations by the end of July.

"The fact that so many Liberal ridings are ready to move forward now shows how much organizational heavy lifting has already been done at the local level to prepare for the 2019 campaign," he said, predicting that the voter engagement requirements will give Liberals "a real head start" on the campaign.

So far this year, Liberal teams across the country have participated in six "national days of action" to meet with voters and identify supporters. Caley said there will be similar mobilizations of volunteers every weekend in July and August.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press