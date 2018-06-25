Tobacco firm 'shocked' by proposed changes

"Going to court with the government is never something that we want to do or something we take easily, but if we don't get heard I think it's one of the options that we will have to consider."

Peter Luongo, managing director of Rothmans Benson & Hedges, said he's meeting with officials from the Tobacco Control branch of Health Canada on Tuesday to tell them their timeline is "unrealistic."

Luongo said there are not enough machines to make the new design and to support the market, so the timeline is "extremely tight, if not impossible."

But his company's primary concern is that Health Canada is prepared to insist plain packaging be applied to all tobacco products.

"The packaging will be the same and there are other provisions ... that prohibit us from properly communicating the health differences between the products."

Luongo said his organization would like to see anyone who uses nicotine switch to options that are less risky than cigarettes, such as so-called heat-not-burn products.

"We would like to get to a smoke-free future in Canada as quickly as possible and we're just hopeful the regulations will support that vision."

Meanwhile, the proposed regulations have health organizations cheering the federal government.

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, called the changes "the best in the world."

The consultations will run until Sept. 6, 2018.

By Janice Dickson, The Canadian Press