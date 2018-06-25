In the garden of the Wood Spirit

Interesting gardens reflect the personalities of their owners in ways large and small.

I was reminded of this when I visited the Waterdown garden of Kari Bennett and Ron Hiegelsberger. It's one of 39 gardens in the historic village that are part of Waterdown Garden Walk on Saturday and Sunday (June 30 and July 1).

Kari is a potter (temporarily retired, she says) and Ron is a musician. Their artistic sensibilities show in the creativity, design, attention to detail and eclectic taste they have brought to their lovely front garden and their astonishing rear garden.

The property is large — just shy of an acre. She and Ron began gardening in earnest in 2009.

“She has the vision and we work as a team.” Ron Hiegelsberger

The front garden looks, well, traditional. From a distance. It's when a visitor gets a little closer that you appreciate the deftly placed mix of shrubs and perennials. Spirea is flowering now, adding bursts of pink in front of the white-and-black house. You also see the four-metre-high stump of a massive old pine that was irreparably damaged in the big ice storm in December 2013. The stump was carved by an artist friend, S.T. Thomson, into a marvellous visual rendering they call "The Wood Spirit." There's also a great old wooden wagon axle and wheels that Kari found on Manitoulin Island. Kari worries that the old weathered wood is beginning to collapse, but for now it is a great piece that speaks to Ontario's rural history.

The back garden is even more reflective of the artists' sensibility. Flower borders wrap around the sides and deck. The back of the garden has two buildings — the smaller "cabin" is Ron's "man cave" and a large structure is Kari's pottery studio. Both enhance the garden's "country casual" look. Lawn, pathways and a patio are carefully delineated.

"Ron and I built this," Kari says. "All of it."

Kari has a carefully selected collection of plants: lilies and cranesbill geranium, Summer Snow shade clematis and full-sun early clematis, Solomon's seal and false Solomon's seal that has berries, ferns and several varieties of hosta, coral bells and northern sea oats, false blue indigo and evening primrose, cotoneaster and Annabelle hydrangea and an unusual variegated-leaf lilac. The cotoneaster, which survived uprooting and too much time on its side, is nicknamed "Fred" and Kari says it is the best pollinator plant in the garden.

Their plants are set off by a remarkable collection of old tools, farm implements, iron wagon wheels and their rims, collected things and found objects. An old bench built by her grandfather overlooks one long bed. A Japanese maple is grouped with an old Japanese-style lantern and temple ornament. Objects and plants are combined to each highlight the other.

"I just collect things," Kari says.