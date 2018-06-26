Cogeco customers filing complaints

Browne says she couldn't get WiFi back after the storm, leaving her without internet, phone and less importantly, TV services, for three weeks — some restorations taking even longer.

She says it sound trivial to complain of no WiFi service, but she needs it to boost her cellphone signal in the countryside, and to do online banking, pay bills, and confirm medical appointments.

"We are certainly not alone," she says.

Browne can't get the services from any company other than Cogeco because no others are available, she said.

"It was frustrating. It was time-consuming. Nobody had an answer," she said about her many calls to Cogeco and the long wait times to speak with a customer service agent.

"They have a commitment to call back within 48 hours if you leave a message. That never happened."

After four weeks of putting up problems and what he called a "runaround", Bob Williams of Smithville finally switched to Bell.

"I am paying more with Bell but I don't care because my security system works through my phone, I do online banking and get my bills online, and I use my email account for business.

"It just got too frustrating," to deal with Cogeco he says. "I called Bell and they were here two days later. Done."

Others who contacted the Spec included residents from Stoney Creek, Waterdown, Vineland and Flamborough.

Cogeco spokesperson Beausejour said the company is doing everything it can to ensure the technical shift of its systems "is as seamless as possible."

The transformation was successful for the vast majority of the company's Ontario and Quebec customers, he added.

"That said, we did receive complaints, and for Cogeco, one complaint is too many. We are focusing our efforts in assisting our customers to their satisfaction."

He could not answer how many customers Cogeco has or how many complaints it received because of confidentiality, he said.

Patricia Valladao, spokesperson for the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said her agency has received 58 calls from Cogeco's Ontario customers since May 1, but doesn't know if they are all complaints.

