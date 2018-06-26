Judi Partridge launches re-election campaign in Ward 15

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge has registered for re-election.

Partridge, who has served the ward at Hamilton City Hall since 2010, said she’s excited to run again.

“I am exactly where I need to be,” said Partridge, who ran for the Liberals during the June 7 provincial election, finishing a distant third. “We saw the results of the provincial election and that was a hill, a mountain that we were not going to (climb).

“I’m happy with the fact that I did run, because it’s all about my community and how I can represent people.”

“I’m happy with the fact that I did run, because it’s all about my community and how I can represent people.” — Judi Partridge

The Carlisle resident registered for the Oct. 22 vote on June 18, and said, if elected, she plans to continue her work for the community.

“The community has encouraged me so much to not go anywhere else but to stay here and to continue working with them to build our community together.”

In terms of priorities, Partridge said she’s focused on the 2019 budget.

“The next term of council is going to have that whole area rating debate,” she said. “We’ve got new ward boundaries that we’re going to be dealing with.”

Partridge added business development is also a priority for the ward, noting there will now be four business parks. She said securing Stryker as an anchor tenant for the business park at Clappison’s Corners was a coup, adding there will be more businesses announced for the park.

Despite the provincial run, Partridge said she doesn’t feel Ward 15 residents suffered.