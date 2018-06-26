Millgrove's Susan McKechnie throws her hat in the ring

Millgrove’s Susan McKechnie is vying for the Ward 15 seat in October’s municipal election.
McKechnie, who registered to run May 1, the first day candidates could put their names forward for the Oct. 22 vote, said she decided to run because she grew tired of reactionary planning in the ward.
She noted her work fighting for the grass field at Guy B. Brown Elementary School and the tragic death of 10-year-old Jasmin Hanif on Evans Road and resulting traffic-calming measures are examples of reactionary action by the city.
“That was a pretty big catalyst for me,” she said. “I felt that, again, that was reactionary, instead of progressive.”
She noted other municipalities have the same growth and development issues as Waterdown but are able to better manage them.
“I feel like we can do better. I feel like we deserve better.”
Originally from Burlington, McKechnie and her husband Mario Kovacevic live on a farm in Millgrove and have three boys — Andrew, 16, Alister, 13, and Charlie, 10.
She has been running her own management consulting business for 25 years, which involves recruitment and retention strategies, as well as career consulting and executive coaching.
McKechnie noted her experience in management consulting will serve her well as councillor.
“In a management consulting role, it’s, ‘Have a plan or plan to fail,’” she said. “I don’t see a plan for Ward 15. I don’t see a strategy; I don’t see a proactive strategy.
“I would take a business approach to solving problems, and more importantly, a collaborative approach to solving problems.”
Her main issues for the campaign are to have an infrastructure and traffic plan, McKechnie said.
“I think we have to deal with it now before it gets any worse,” she said of the traffic snarl and infrastructure deficit. “We have 7,800 more homes and a 47 per cent growth rate, and I don’t see a plan.”
She said that, thus far in the campaign, she has heard traffic and infrastructure are the main concerns in Waterdown, while high taxes are chief in the rural areas.
In terms of Hamilton’s planned light rail transit in the lower city, McKechnie said that, in her mind, the vote has been made on the project.
“I wouldn’t have voted for it, originally,” she said, “ because I don’t think it should be a priority at this point.
“But I don’t want to be obstructionist, either — if it’s going top move forward, I want to see the balance sheet, and I want to go line by line.”
McKechnie stressed that increasing voter turnout in October’s election is key, adding there was only 27 per cent voter turnout in 2014.
“If you don’t like the game, change the team,” she said. “The only way to change the team is to come out and vote.”
