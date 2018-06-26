Millgrove's Susan McKechnie throws her hat in the ring

“In a management consulting role, it’s, ‘Have a plan or plan to fail,’” she said. “I don’t see a plan for Ward 15. I don’t see a strategy; I don’t see a proactive strategy.

“I would take a business approach to solving problems, and more importantly, a collaborative approach to solving problems.”

Her main issues for the campaign are to have an infrastructure and traffic plan, McKechnie said.

“I think we have to deal with it now before it gets any worse,” she said of the traffic snarl and infrastructure deficit. “We have 7,800 more homes and a 47 per cent growth rate, and I don’t see a plan.”

She said that, thus far in the campaign, she has heard traffic and infrastructure are the main concerns in Waterdown, while high taxes are chief in the rural areas.

In terms of Hamilton’s planned light rail transit in the lower city, McKechnie said that, in her mind, the vote has been made on the project.

“I wouldn’t have voted for it, originally,” she said, “ because I don’t think it should be a priority at this point.

“But I don’t want to be obstructionist, either — if it’s going top move forward, I want to see the balance sheet, and I want to go line by line.”

McKechnie stressed that increasing voter turnout in October’s election is key, adding there was only 27 per cent voter turnout in 2014.

“If you don’t like the game, change the team,” she said. “The only way to change the team is to come out and vote.”