Council will debate asking the province for permission to leave Hamilton's ward 7 seat empty until the October election – despite a law requiring them to appoint a replacement.
Four members of the city's governance subcommittee voted to bring the idea to council tomorrow and have the city solicitor report on the feasibility of such a plea.
"We're trying to be practical … and you don't know until you ask," said Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who pitched making the request as an alternative to appointing a temporary Ward 7 councillor for the handful of meetings remaining before the Oct. 22 election.
Former ward councillor Donna Skelly was elected June 7 to represent the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook for the governing Progressive Conservatives. Her council seat became vacant by default when the election results were published in the Ontario Gazette late last Friday.
That means council has 60 days under provincial law to appoint a replacement councillor - despite the looming election.
The subcommittee was supposed to consider a motion made by Coun. Matthew Green earlier this month to solicit resident applications to fill Skelly's newly vacated seat, but council punted the motion for committee study instead.
No committee member expressed support for the public application process.
Instead, members asked about a recent and contentious decision by the City of St. Catharines, which opted earlier this month to flout provincial law and refuse to appoint a replacement for outgoing Merriton councillor Jennie Stevens.
(That council, instead, voted to spend the salary savings on a fireworks display in the outgoing councillor's ward.)
Ferguson and Coun. Doug Conley asked if Hamilton could also decide not to appoint - and what the consequences would be, if they chose to ignore the law.
Hamilton city solicitor Nicole Auty said the law requires council to appoint a replacement councillor within the next 60 days. She said she couldn't explain the rationale of St. Catharines council for breaking the rules, but noted such a move could prompt a court challenge.
Auty said she has not explored whether the option to request a provincial exemption is "available or even practical," given the time constraints on a decision, but added "you can always ask."
The provincial ministry of municipal affairs told The Spectator by e-mail "there is no provision in the legislation" to allow for an exemption request.
But spokesperson Rachel Widakdo also noted there is "no penalty" outlined in the legislation for breaking the rules, either.
Informally, Hamilton councillors have discussed appointing a former Ward 7 councillor like Terry Anderson, reasoning an experienced candidate makes more sense for a short appointment.
Ferguson said that would be his preferred Plan B if the city is forced to make an appointment.
The subcommittee voted to bring its recommendation directly to council Wednesday night.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
