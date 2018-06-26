Council will debate asking the province for permission to leave Hamilton's ward 7 seat empty until the October election – despite a law requiring them to appoint a replacement.

Four members of the city's governance subcommittee voted to bring the idea to council tomorrow and have the city solicitor report on the feasibility of such a plea.

"We're trying to be practical … and you don't know until you ask," said Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who pitched making the request as an alternative to appointing a temporary Ward 7 councillor for the handful of meetings remaining before the Oct. 22 election.

Former ward councillor Donna Skelly was elected June 7 to represent the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook for the governing Progressive Conservatives. Her council seat became vacant by default when the election results were published in the Ontario Gazette late last Friday.