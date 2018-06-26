Oil helps North American stocks close higher

TORONTO — A surge in the price of oil helped the energy sector boost Canada's main stock index, as North American stock markets regained some of the ground lost Monday amid concerns about trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 96.13 points at 16,280.09, after losing 266.18 points a day earlier.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 30.31 points at 24,283.11. The S&P 500 index was up 5.99 points at 2,723.06 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 29.62 points at 7,561.63.

The Canadian dollar averaged 75.15 cents US, down 0.02 of a US cent.